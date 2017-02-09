Unique love flourishes

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Shabnam Nisha with Neel Roop during their wedding ceremony at the Samabula Senior Citizens Home in Samabula this afternoon. Picture: JONACANI LALAKOBAU

Update: 8:31PM LOVE has no barriers and this statement was proven true when 36-year-old tyre machinist Neel Roop wed his sweetheart Sabnam Nisha, 32 today.

The unique story behind this wedding is that Ms Nisha was born disabled. The bride said all that doctors have told the grandparents who raised her is that she was born without joints on her shoulders and waist area.

Ms Nisha is eight months pregnant.

The pair exchanged vows in front of residents of Samabula Senior Citizens Home where Ms Nisha had been residing for the last four months.

Present at the weddings was Permanent Secretary for Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation Dr Joe Koroivueta and Director Social Welfare Rupeni Fatiaki.