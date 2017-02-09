FRA: Access new Bau road with caution

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Motorists must be very careful when using the Bau Tikina Road.

Update: 8:09PM THERE has been a recent road slip on the Bau Tikina Road.

The Fiji Roads Authority revealed this in its 4pm situation report as it asked motorists using the road to be very careful.

While it did not give more details, the FRA said it had put in extra reinforcements on the one month old road.

"Members of the public travelling on the Bau Tikina Road are urged to exercise extreme caution," the FRA said.

"This follows the recent road slip that has necessitated additional barricades and one way restrictions on sections of this road."

The Bau Tikina Road was opened on January 9 but by January 18, the Fiji Roads Authority had issued a weight restriction on vehicles accessing the road and banned buses altogether.

FRA Chief Executive Officer John Hutchinson had said then the restriction was a precautionary measure and added the Bau Tikina Road was only an emergency route opened up to provide alternative access to Tailevu following the slip at Kasavu.