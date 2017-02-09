FRA: Access new Bau road with caution

Update: 8:09PM THERE has been a recent road slip on the Bau Tikina Road.
The Fiji Roads Authority revealed this in its 4pm situation
report as it asked motorists using the road to be very careful.
While it did not give more details, the FRA said it had put
in extra reinforcements on the one month old road.
"Members of the public travelling on the Bau Tikina Road are
urged to exercise extreme caution," the FRA said.
"This follows the recent road slip that has necessitated
additional barricades and one way restrictions on sections of this road."
The Bau Tikina Road was opened on January 9 but by January
18, the Fiji Roads Authority had issued a weight restriction on vehicles
accessing the road and banned buses altogether.
FRA Chief Executive Officer John Hutchinson had said then
the restriction was a precautionary measure and added the Bau Tikina Road was only
an emergency route opened up to provide alternative access to Tailevu following
the slip at Kasavu.