Beyond book and bags

Update: 7:50PM A NEW film which highlights the difficulties women and girls face in access education was today previewed in Suva.
Produced by femLINKpacific, the film �communicates
resilience and persistent to ensure safe and accessible education for girls,
especially in the wake of TC Winston�, the organisation said in a statement
after its preview.
�Beyond Books and Bags: Making Education Safe for All� was produced
in collaboration with the Poetry Shop and supported by UN Women Pacific.
FemLINKPacific executive Producer-Director, Sharon Bhagwan
Rolls said �Beyond Books and Bags echoes the experiences of mothers and
daughters across our Pacific, bridging the rural-urban and generational divide
and overcoming violence to secure education.�
The film was previewed at the end of the organisations Central
Division Consultation today which 20 women leaders attended.
�Beyond Books and Bags� is centred around Sainiana Lewatu
and Artika Devi Kumar who femLINKpacific first met in May 2016.
The two had spoken nervously about the pressures of exams following
TC Winston.
�Production took place during a Mothers and Daughter
dialogue in Tavua as part of the commemoration of the 16 days of activism
campaign,� Bhagwan Rolls said.