Beyond book and bags

Update: 7:50PM A NEW film which highlights the difficulties women and girls face in access education was today previewed in Suva.

Produced by femLINKpacific, the film �communicates resilience and persistent to ensure safe and accessible education for girls, especially in the wake of TC Winston�, the organisation said in a statement after its preview.

�Beyond Books and Bags: Making Education Safe for All� was produced in collaboration with the Poetry Shop and supported by UN Women Pacific.

FemLINKPacific executive Producer-Director, Sharon Bhagwan Rolls said �Beyond Books and Bags echoes the experiences of mothers and daughters across our Pacific, bridging the rural-urban and generational divide and overcoming violence to secure education.�

The film was previewed at the end of the organisations Central Division Consultation today which 20 women leaders attended.

�Beyond Books and Bags� is centred around Sainiana Lewatu and Artika Devi Kumar who femLINKpacific first met in May 2016.

The two had spoken nervously about the pressures of exams following TC Winston.

�Production took place during a Mothers and Daughter dialogue in Tavua as part of the commemoration of the 16 days of activism campaign,� Bhagwan Rolls said.