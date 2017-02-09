TD09F moves on

Update: 7:34PM
MOST parts of the country will have today experienced improved weather as Tropical Disturbance 09F moves away from Fiji.
However, the Fiji Meteorological Office in Nadi says the
active trough of low pressure with associated cloud and rain continues to
affect the Lau group and should expect heavy rain and squally thunderstorm for
most of today.
This is expected to gradually ease to showers later today as
the trough moves further away from the Group.
Other parts of Fiji can expect occasional showers and few
thunderstorms with heavy falls likely.
The following warnings and alert still remains in force
associated with TD09F:
- A Heavy Rain Warning remains in force for the Lau group;
- A Strong Wind Warning remains in force for land areas
Lau and Lomaiviti group;
- A Flood Warning remains in force for low lying areas and
areas adjacent to Rakiraki Town and downstream;
- Flood Alert remains in force for the low lying areas and
small streams adjacent to Nadi Bridge and Dreketilailai and areas downstream of
Nadi and Qawa Rivers.