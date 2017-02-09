TD09F moves on

/ Front page / News

Update: 7:34PM MOST parts of the country will have today experienced improved weather as Tropical Disturbance 09F moves away from Fiji.

However, the Fiji Meteorological Office in Nadi says the active trough of low pressure with associated cloud and rain continues to affect the Lau group and should expect heavy rain and squally thunderstorm for most of today.

This is expected to gradually ease to showers later today as the trough moves further away from the Group.

Other parts of Fiji can expect occasional showers and few thunderstorms with heavy falls likely.

The following warnings and alert still remains in force associated with TD09F: