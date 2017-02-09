Fiji Time: 11:05 PM on Thursday 9 February

Kalekana gets face lift

TALEBULA KATE
Thursday, February 09, 2017

MORE than one thousand people who live in the Kalekana settlement outside Lami will benefit from a roads project which began this week.

Kalekana resident Josefa Veibose said their road would now receive much-needed attention after earthworks began.

The upgrade on an 830-metre stretch of Kalekana Road, three kilometres from Lami Town includes improvement works to existing drainage, construction of new water channels and the installation of culverts and V drains.

The works, undertaken by the Fulton Hogan Hiways (FHH) on behalf of the Fiji Roads Authority is aimed at improving road access in the Central, Northern and the Eastern divisions.

Also included is the construction of a new pavement to assist with the construction of a two-coat seal application. A turning circle will be constructed at the roundabout.

Mr Veibose said that the road had been so bad that taxis were reluctant to enter and bus companies considered the area not road-worthy.

FHH Engineer Richa Vandhana said the upgrade will make it easier for residents to travel safely and in comfort.








