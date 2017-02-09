Fiji Time: 11:05 PM on Thursday 9 February

Tikoca called to appear

TALEBULA KATE
Thursday, February 09, 2017

Update: 6:39PM RATU Isoa Tikoca has to be present in court when his case will be called next week.

The suspended Opposition parliamentarian�s case was called today at the Magistrates Court in Suva before Magistrate Margaret Mua.

Ratu Isoa who is charged by Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption (FICAC) on charges of failing to declare his liabilities before the 2014 General Election was excused from today�s court sitting.

He was represented by Jolame Uludole while Rashmi Aslam appeared for FICAC.

The matter was listed for mention to check on rebuttal submission from the defence.

Magistrate Mua indicated if both parties were ready to take a hearing date.

On this note, the matter has been adjourned to February 14, 2017 at 11am for hearing and the accused is to be present on the day.








