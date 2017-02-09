Fiji Time: 11:04 PM on Thursday 9 February

Cocoa farmers get processors

MONIKA SINGH
Thursday, February 09, 2017

Update: 6:38PM THE Wainaka Cocoa Growers Association today expressed its gratitude to the Ministry of Agriculture, European Union and the Pacific Community (SPC) for their support in the rehabilitation of cocoa farming in Fiji.

They received the first of the three cocoa processing units which is now installed at the Lutu Village in Naitasiri.

Under the TC Winston Recovery Action which is implemented by SPC, Adi Chocolate were contracted to lead assistance in the cocoa sector and they have assisted 100 farmers clear their plantations from fallen trees left by TC Winston.

The cocoa growers are also benefiting from UTZ Certification training, which will help them certify as sustainable organic growers.

UTZ is a program and label for sustainable farming of coffee, cocoa, tea and hazelnuts.

The processing unit was commissioned by the EU Ambassador to the Pacific, Andrew Jacobs today.








