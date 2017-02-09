Cocoa farmers get processors

Update: 6:38PM THE Wainaka Cocoa Growers Association today expressed its gratitude to the Ministry of Agriculture, European Union and the Pacific Community (SPC) for their support in the rehabilitation of cocoa farming in Fiji.
They received the first of the three cocoa processing units
which is now installed at the Lutu Village in Naitasiri.
Under the TC Winston Recovery Action which is implemented by
SPC, Adi Chocolate were contracted to lead assistance in the cocoa sector and
they have assisted 100 farmers clear their plantations from fallen trees left
by TC Winston.
The cocoa growers are also benefiting from UTZ Certification
training, which will help them certify as sustainable organic growers.
UTZ is a program and label for sustainable farming of
coffee, cocoa, tea and hazelnuts.
The processing unit was commissioned by the EU Ambassador to
the Pacific, Andrew Jacobs today.