Lelean begin athletics build up

ERONI TUINUKU
Thursday, February 09, 2017

Update: 6:23PM LELEAN Memorial School kickstarted their athletics preparation this year to be the first school to hold it's inter house competition.

The Davuilevu school began the annual Coca Cola games lead up today at the ANZ Stadium with the green house, Naucukidi finishing top overall with 36 gold.

In other overall positions, Mateinaniu finished second with 25 gold, Varani was third with 18 gold and Bulu came in fourth place with 6 gold.

Qamea lad Tomasi Mara of Naucukidi won the senior boys 100 metres with a time of 11.51 seconds.

Mara says that he wants to win at the TRIPPLE N games and be part of the Fiji finals.

?I want to win gold at the zone games and be part of the Fiji finals senior boys 100 metres.








