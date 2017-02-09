Lelean begin athletics build up

Update: 6:23PM LELEAN Memorial School kickstarted their athletics preparation this year to be the first school to hold it's inter house competition.
The Davuilevu school began the annual Coca Cola games lead
up today at the ANZ Stadium with the green house, Naucukidi finishing top
overall with 36 gold.
In other overall positions, Mateinaniu finished second with
25 gold, Varani was third with 18 gold and Bulu came in fourth place with 6
gold.
Qamea lad Tomasi Mara of Naucukidi won the senior boys 100
metres with a time of 11.51 seconds.
Mara says that he wants to win at the TRIPPLE N games and be
part of the Fiji finals.
?I want to win gold at the zone games and be part of the
Fiji finals senior boys 100 metres.