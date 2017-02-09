Fiji Time: 11:05 PM on Thursday 9 February

Double the pride

SOPHIE RALULU
Thursday, February 09, 2017

Update: 6:07PM CHIEF guest at the Suva Grammar School prefects induction ceremony, Commander of the Republic of Fiji Military Forces (RFMF), Rear Admiral Viliame Naupoto took on the role of proud father instead when he realized he was to induct youngest son, Marika as head boy today.

Rear Admiral Viliame Naupoto while badging Marika Naupoto encouraged him to do his job well.

The youngest of four siblings, Marika said it felt good to be bestowed the honour of leading a big school like SGS.

"But it will be a hard task due to the large number of students," he said.  

"I will try to bring up the name of the school."

Marika's mother Lillian Naupoto was very proud of her son and said he deserved the honour of being head boy as he was hard working  and studious.

"My children all went to Suva Grammar school and they were prefects too. But my youngest son Marika really made us proud by being the head boy," she said.

One hundred and fifty six students were inducted as school leaders for the 1255-strong Suva school.








