School partner for better readers

Update: 5:54PM TEACHERS of St Mary's Primary School held a parents and community partnership at their school today.

The partnership was part of a teaching techniques taught to mothers so they can help coach their children with their reading skills at home.

St Mary's Primary School head teacher Seini Vakaloloma said the partnership between teachers and parents was to help eradicate the non-reading issues in the school.

"We are doing this because we have found that a lot of children struggled so much in reading."

More than 50 mothers of year 1 to year 4 turned up at St Mary�s school for the training.