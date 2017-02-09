Fiji Time: 11:05 PM on Thursday 9 February

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

School partner for better readers

LUISA QIOLEVU
Thursday, February 09, 2017

Update: 5:54PM TEACHERS of St Mary's Primary School held a parents and community partnership at their school today.

The partnership was part of a teaching techniques taught to mothers so they can help coach their children with their reading skills at home.

St Mary's Primary School head teacher Seini Vakaloloma said the partnership between teachers and parents was to help eradicate the non-reading issues in the school.

"We are doing this because we have found that a lot of children struggled so much in reading."

More than 50 mothers of year 1 to year 4 turned up at St Mary�s school  for the training.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.64460.6256
JPY 55.539052.5390
GBP 0.38970.3817
EUR 0.45820.4462
NZD 0.68170.6487
AUD 0.64490.6199
USD 0.49210.4751

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 09th February, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Flood brings eels to town
  2. In the nick of time
  3. Double the pride
  4. Singh's case dismissed
  5. Still in danger
  6. 7s connection
  7. Standing Orders changes passed
  8. Parliament passes Bills after heated debate
  9. More rain forecast for today
  10. No show officials frustrate farmers

Top Stories this Week

  1. I really miss him, says Sawari aider Saturday (04 Feb)
  2. Tietjens' eyes on Fiji Friday (03 Feb)
  3. Nadi shut down Wednesday (08 Feb)
  4. 'Play the Fijian way' Saturday (04 Feb)
  5. Buca bay lad leads RKS Wednesday (08 Feb)
  6. Flood brings eels to town Thursday (09 Feb)
  7. Fijians not affected Friday (03 Feb)
  8. Student turned away Tuesday (07 Feb)
  9. Prayer saves boy from tumbling car Friday (03 Feb)
  10. Tough going Monday (06 Feb)