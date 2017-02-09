School partner for better readers

Update: 5:54PM TEACHERS of St Mary's Primary School held a parents and community partnership at their school today.
The partnership was part of a teaching techniques taught to
mothers so they can help coach their children with their reading skills at
home.
St Mary's Primary School head teacher Seini Vakaloloma said
the partnership between teachers and parents was to help eradicate the
non-reading issues in the school.
"We are doing this because we have found that a lot of
children struggled so much in reading."
More than 50 mothers of year 1 to year 4 turned up at St
Mary�s school for the training.