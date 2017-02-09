Free online course for climate change

Update: 5:43PM NINE hundred and fifty three people from across the Pacific from all works of life have signed up for a free online climate change course designed for the region.
Starting in four days, the MOOC was initiated by UNESCO
Jakarta and was designed as a higher learning initiative for professional
organisations.
The online self-paced course has four main modules; Climate Change Science and the Pacific Islands,
Disaster Risk Reduction and Ecosystem Services, Impact of Climate Change and
Food Security and Options for Pacific Islands to Mitigate GHG Emissions and
Build their Resilience.
The students will have a week to focus on each module learning
on their own with aid of two video lectures released early in the week for them
to view at their own time.
The MOCC on Climate Change and Pacific Islands was offered
once before in 2015 and will this year run from February 13 to March 31.
The MOCC is completely free of charge, offers a certificate
upon completion and is open to anyone who can access its registration page on http://mooc.usp.ac.fj.
"Most MOOCs are structured similar to traditional online
higher education courses in which students watch lectures, read assigned
material, participate in online discussions and forums, and complete quizzes
and tests on the course material," the USP website said.
"MOOCs arise from the confluence of several important
trends, and they raise important questions and spark essential conversations
about curriculum design, accreditation, what constitutes a valid learning
experience, and who has access to higher education."
The MOCC on Climate Change and Pacific islands was formed
after UNESCO started a working group at USP to design, develop and deliver a MOOC
on climate change.
"This group consisted of staff from the Pacific Centre for
Environment and Sustainable Development (PACE-SD), the School of Engineering
and Physics, the School of Education and the Centre for Flexible Learning."
"The course was titled Climate Change and Pacific Islands
and the content focused on the effects of climate change on the Pacific
Islands. The course also provided discourse on actions that could mitigate
these effects."
So far the almost 1000 participants range from university students,
journalists, non governmental organisations, doctors, lecturers and researchers.