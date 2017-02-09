Fiji Time: 4:56 PM on Thursday 9 February

Vegetable farmers lose market access

LUISA QIOLEVU
Thursday, February 09, 2017

Update: 3:13PM THE continuous heavy rain has stopped few farmers in the Northern division from going out to sell vegetables in the market this week.

These farmers who were still struggling to recover from the devastation by severe Tropical Cyclone Winston last year had their farms destroyed again following the heavy downpour.

Korotari farmer Mohammed Rashid said he had lost $200 worth of vegetables that he used to sell in the market due to floods caused by the heavy rain.

"I will not be able to sell vegetables in the market for few days as my vegetable farm was under water during this heavy rain."

Farming areas of Korotari, Soasoa, Bulileka, Urata and Vunicuicui were badly damaged.








