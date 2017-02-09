Chinese travel giant to visit

Update: 2:46PM DUAN Dongdong, vice president of one of China's biggest online travel companies, Fliggy, will arrive in the country tomorrow.
Fliggy is the web-based travel company of the e-commerce colossus Alibaba Group - a global leader in online wholesale trade.
Mr Duan will be in Fiji to finalise a memorandum of understanding with Tourism Fiji that will open the doors to 200 million users that transact on Fliggy.
While here, he will also undertake a four-day familiarisation of the Fiji Islands under a program arranged by Rosie Holidays.