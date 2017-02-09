Fiji Time: 4:57 PM on Thursday 9 February

Nines tournament postponed

ERONI TUINUKU
Thursday, February 09, 2017

Update: 2:19PM THE Fiji National Rugby League Vodafone Nadi nines tournament scheduled for this weekend has been called off.

This has been confirmed by the FNRL operations manager Joeli Savou.

Savou said that the tournament was cancelled due to the food affecting the Western Division and that it will be postponed to next week Saturday.

�The Nadi nines tournament was cancelled due to the areas affected by floods and that it is rescheduled to Saturday 18th at Lawaqa Park,� he said.

The upcoming tournament will feature the Vodafone nines in the morning and the champion vs champion in the afternoon.








