65,000-plus speeding notice record

TALEBULA KATE
Thursday, February 09, 2017

Update: 2:16PM FIJI'S Lands Transport Authority (LTA) recorded a total of 65,169 speeding notices from January to the end of December last year.

The authority reasoned the use of speed cameras was proving effective in identifying and fining speeding motorists.

At present, there are 25 fixed poles of which 10 cameras are operated on a rotational basis, three are dual red light/speed cameras, whereas seven are speed cameras only.

LTA's acting CEO Aptinko Vaurasi said those cameras had been placed between the Lami and Navua corridor, and the third in Nausori with plans for more.

"Since the cameras were first installed in 2013, we have issued close to 200,000 traffic infringement notices (TINs) for speeding," Mr Vaurasi said.

LTA has stringent measures in place for habitual offenders, with warning letters issued for the first five times a driver offends, but more than that, the driver is in danger of having his or her license suspended or cancelled."








