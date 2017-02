/ Front page / News

Update: 2:10PM SUGAR industry stakeholders will conduct surveys on areas in the Western Division affected by flooding once the weather clears, says Sugar Cane Growers Council CEO Sundresh Chetty.

He said preliminary information received from various sectors had revealed that floods affected farms that had been impacted by tropical depression 08F in December last year.

The damage bill from TD08F on the industry was pegged at $3.5million.