Resort crew rescue Yasawa trio

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Three Yasawa villagers were rescued from this boat that capsized in rough seas just outside the Lautoka harbour. Picture: Supplied

Update: 12:24PM THREE people were rescued in rough seas outside the Lautoka harbour yesterday after the boat they were travelling in capsized.

Police Commissioner Brigadier General Sitiveni Qiliho thanked businessman Don Bruce and his crew for venturing out in the Tavewa Seabus, and bring the trio to safety.

The three rescued were from Vuaki village in Yasawa.

Their boat started taking in water as they encountered rough weather at the entrance to Lautoka habour.

Police Commissioner said the outcome could have been worse if it wasn't for Mr Bruce's willingness to assist.