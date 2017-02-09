Fiji Time: 4:57 PM on Thursday 9 February

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Resort crew rescue Yasawa trio

KALESI MELE
Thursday, February 09, 2017

Update: 12:24PM THREE people were rescued in rough seas outside the Lautoka harbour yesterday after the boat they were travelling in capsized.

Police Commissioner Brigadier General Sitiveni Qiliho thanked businessman Don Bruce and his crew for venturing out in the Tavewa Seabus, and bring the trio to safety.

The three rescued were from Vuaki village in Yasawa.

Their boat started taking in water as they encountered rough weather at the entrance to Lautoka habour.

Police Commissioner said the outcome could have been worse if it wasn't for Mr Bruce's willingness to assist.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.64460.6256
JPY 55.539052.5390
GBP 0.38970.3817
EUR 0.45820.4462
NZD 0.68170.6487
AUD 0.64490.6199
USD 0.49210.4751

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 09th February, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Flood brings eels to town
  2. In the nick of time
  3. Still in danger
  4. Singh's case dismissed
  5. Standing Orders changes passed
  6. 7s connection
  7. Parliament passes Bills after heated debate
  8. More rain forecast for today
  9. No show officials frustrate farmers
  10. Resort crew rescue Yasawa trio

Top Stories this Week

  1. I really miss him, says Sawari aider Saturday (04 Feb)
  2. Tietjens' eyes on Fiji Friday (03 Feb)
  3. Nadi shut down Wednesday (08 Feb)
  4. 'Play the Fijian way' Saturday (04 Feb)
  5. Buca bay lad leads RKS Wednesday (08 Feb)
  6. Fijians not affected Friday (03 Feb)
  7. Student turned away Tuesday (07 Feb)
  8. Prayer saves boy from tumbling car Friday (03 Feb)
  9. Tough going Monday (06 Feb)
  10. $490m drug bust Tuesday (07 Feb)