Resort crew rescue Yasawa trio

Update: 12:24PM THREE people were rescued in rough seas outside the Lautoka harbour yesterday after the boat they were travelling in capsized.
Police Commissioner Brigadier General Sitiveni Qiliho
thanked businessman Don Bruce and his crew for venturing out in the
Tavewa Seabus, and bring the trio to safety.
The three rescued were from Vuaki village in Yasawa.
Their boat started taking in water as they encountered rough
weather at the entrance to Lautoka habour.
Police Commissioner said the outcome could have been worse
if it wasn't for Mr Bruce's willingness to assist.