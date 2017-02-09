Fiji Time: 4:57 PM on Thursday 9 February

Main roads open, crossings still flooded

LICE MOVONO
Thursday, February 09, 2017

Update: 10:10AM THE Queens and Kings roads are open to all traffic, the Fiji Roads Authority said in its 8am situation report today.

The report issued at 8am today, however, stated that a number or Irish crossings were still flooded.

"FRA contractors will carry out reinstatement work as the water level recedes," the FRA stated.

Motorists must drive with caution as the FRA has noted an increased number of potholes and confirms its FRA contractors have started repair works.

"Members of the public can contact FRA on (mobile short code) 5720 if they have queries regarding the affected roads and crossings," the FRA site report stated.








