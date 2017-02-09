More rain forecast for today

/ Front page / News

Update: 9:55AM HEAVY rain is the order of the day again today for most of the country following the latest weather update from the Fiji Meteorological Service at 8am today.

The weather forecasting centre in Nadi issued a heavy rain warning for the Lau Group while a heavy rain alert applies for the rest of Fiji.

Heavy rain may cause flash floods again today, the weather service warns.

These conditions are a result of Tropical Disturbance 09F, which was last located about 130km East of Matuku and 300km East of Suva at 6am today.

TD09F moves East at about 12km per hour and the associated trough of low pressure will bring cloud and rain, and will affect the north and eastern parts of the country.

As the weather service had said earlier in the week, another active trough of low pressure to the far west of the country is expected to move East and affect the country on Friday afternoon.

The weather in Lau till midnight tonight is expected to be periods of rain, heavy at times, squally thunderstorms, easing to occasional showers and few thunderstorms with heavy falls from mid-morning today.

The rest of the country can expect occasional showers and a few thunderstorms with heavy rain.

Tomorrow, the showers will increase to frequent rain which will be heavy at times, bringing with it squally thunderstorms in the afternoon over most of the country.

The lowest rainfall recorded was at Ono-i-Lau at 48mm and the most recorded was at Tavua with 260mm.

The next special weather bulletin is expected at 11am today.