Pupils have their say

+ Enlarge this image Ratu Kadavulevu School head boy Josua Raivanua (infront) and his team in Tailevu. Picture: SOPHIE RALULU

FOR the first time in at least the past five years since the current Ratu Kadavulevu School administration has been in place, the school included its students in the selection of its head boy.

Each returning student was asked to submit a name to the staff who then chose the head boy using a set criteria of who would be an excellent leader for the 1000-plus student body of the Tailevu boarding school.

The choice was Josua Raivanua, an 18-year-old track athlete with a gold medal to his name and good academic achievements who hails from Buca Village in Buca Bay, Cakaudrove.

A five-year veteran of the school, Raivanua was an easy choice for the school, said Year 13 teacher Peni Tirukula.

"Last year he was a house captain, which in a school as large as RKS, basically means you are directly responsible for the day to day wellbeing of more than 200 students," Mr Tirukula said.

"From when he first set foot in this school, his conduct was just exemplary. He is well mannered, hardworking, gets good academic results and a gold medal runner. He was the obvious choice, I think, because everyone respects him."

Mr Tirukula said the task of student leadership at RKS was extremely important given that the newly inducted leaders were with the younger students more than the teachers actually were.

"They get to be with these children every day and night. We do our work and after the lights go out, we go home. It is really these prefects who see the students through their lives at RKS."

Raivanua, emotional after the prefects induction ceremony on Tuesday, said the appointment to lead the 55 student leaders had challenged him to improve the school's academic performance.

Education Ministry permanent secretary Iowane Tiko, who was chief guest at the ceremony, told the students the ministry was pleased with the results of the school's most senior students after a 30 per cent improvement in their exam pass rate.

He pointed out though the ministry had faith the school could uplift a dismal performance in the Fiji Junior Certificate and Fiji School Leaving Certificate examinations, both of which achieved 24 per cent pass rates in 2015 and 2016.

The new student body leader, Raivanua said the chief guests speech had encouraged him to focus his leadership on helping improve the academic achievements of the school.

"I want to help my brothers at RKS to understand that academic is more important than anything else and as the head boy, I would like to focus our leadership on helping the younger students settle into boarding life and focus on their school work," Raivanua said.

When asked how he would do that given that he was seen as a sports star, Raivanua said he was a man of faith.

"I will always put God and my family first in everything I do because I believe when you prioritise the right things, everything works out the way it should. With God, nothing is impossible and I know I have a lot of support and faith from the RKS community," he said.

"I am thankful I have a supportive family who help and support me in everything I do and that has worked for me before. It will work again this year with this task ahead of me, I know!"