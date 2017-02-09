Fiji Time: 9:39 AM on Thursday 9 February

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Community hopes State fixes salinised water issue

Kalesi Mele
Thursday, February 09, 2017

MORE than 100 people residing in Tuvu, Ba, have been using salinised water for about a decade.

Resident Kishore Kumar, 60, said they raised their concerns with authorities, but had yet to receive a response to the longstanding issue.

He said they carted drinking water from a tank at a nearby school or travelled to Lautoka to fetch water.

"Many governments have come and gone and have promised a solution but still nothing," he said.

"Our appliances are affected because it's salt water and you should see when our tank or containers dry up, you will notice that salt has settled at the bottom."

Salinisation refers to the build-up of salt in the soil.

The Tuvu community has three boreholes which have salinity content.

"I've lived here for 17 years and before that I used to live across at the school and it's the same issue. We're not sure who will hear our concerns. We have held meetings with the water authority and each time there is a different representative who says something else."

The Water Authority of Fiji indicated it was aware of the issue.

"The area is situated between Lautoka and Ba and is not served by the authority's reticulation system. However, WAF will consider this area in its future plans," WAF said.

"In the meantime, Fijians living in the area can apply to WAF for carted water and water tanks through the authority's water carting services and rain water harvesting program by ringing 5777."

Questions sent to Commissioner Western Manasa Tagicakibau remain unanswered.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.64670.6277
JPY 55.780352.7803
GBP 0.39100.3830
EUR 0.45900.4470
NZD 0.67890.6459
AUD 0.64670.6217
USD 0.49300.4760

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 08th February, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Standing Orders changes passed
  2. In the nick of time
  3. Still in danger
  4. Parliament passes Bills after heated debate
  5. Flood brings eels to town
  6. Normal bus services resume
  7. Trust fund for COP 23 event
  8. Flotsam and jeTsam
  9. Arya wants his case moved to High Court
  10. Singh's case dismissed

Top Stories this Week

  1. I really miss him, says Sawari aider Saturday (04 Feb)
  2. Tietjens' eyes on Fiji Friday (03 Feb)
  3. Nadi shut down Wednesday (08 Feb)
  4. 'Play the Fijian way' Saturday (04 Feb)
  5. Buca bay lad leads RKS Wednesday (08 Feb)
  6. Fijians not affected Friday (03 Feb)
  7. Prayer saves boy from tumbling car Friday (03 Feb)
  8. Student turned away Tuesday (07 Feb)
  9. Tough going Monday (06 Feb)
  10. $490m drug bust Tuesday (07 Feb)