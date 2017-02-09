Community hopes State fixes salinised water issue

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Kishore Kumar collects rain water for his household needs in Tuvu lautoka. Picture: REINAL CHAND

MORE than 100 people residing in Tuvu, Ba, have been using salinised water for about a decade.

Resident Kishore Kumar, 60, said they raised their concerns with authorities, but had yet to receive a response to the longstanding issue.

He said they carted drinking water from a tank at a nearby school or travelled to Lautoka to fetch water.

"Many governments have come and gone and have promised a solution but still nothing," he said.

"Our appliances are affected because it's salt water and you should see when our tank or containers dry up, you will notice that salt has settled at the bottom."

Salinisation refers to the build-up of salt in the soil.

The Tuvu community has three boreholes which have salinity content.

"I've lived here for 17 years and before that I used to live across at the school and it's the same issue. We're not sure who will hear our concerns. We have held meetings with the water authority and each time there is a different representative who says something else."

The Water Authority of Fiji indicated it was aware of the issue.

"The area is situated between Lautoka and Ba and is not served by the authority's reticulation system. However, WAF will consider this area in its future plans," WAF said.

"In the meantime, Fijians living in the area can apply to WAF for carted water and water tanks through the authority's water carting services and rain water harvesting program by ringing 5777."

Questions sent to Commissioner Western Manasa Tagicakibau remain unanswered.