Living in makeshift shelters

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Apolosi Digo (centre) with his family joined by neighbour's children at his home in Vunibaka settlement Koronubu Ba. Picture: REINAL CHAND

ABOUT 20 families in parts of Ba are urging authorities to speed up the Help for Homes initiative because life in leaking makeshift shelters is taking its toll.

A team from this newspaper visited areas in Varadoli and Koronubu on Tuesday and found many families living in makeshift homes for almost a year as they wait for assistance through the initiative.

Some have temporarily replaced roofing iron and are forced to live in leaking shelters because they have nowhere else to go.

Sugarcane farmer Rajendra Sami said the roof of his five-bedroom home in Varadoli was damaged during Tropical Cyclone Winston.

"We were given a tent, but it wasn't big enough so we moved to our brother's house next door," the 52-year-old said.

"I want to start repairing my house and had applied for the $7000 assistance. However, nothing has been done. During heavy rain, my house is without a roof and the condition of the floorboards is starting to deteriorate."

The father-of-four said it was tiring waiting for assistance nearly a year on from TC Winston.

In Koronubu's Vunibaka settlement, 12 families say they are awaiting word on the assistance.

Father-of-three Apolosi Digo said his three-bedroom house was damaged by TC Winston.

"I have just placed a roof over two rooms — one for sleeping and the other for cooking — and we have to stay here because we have nowhere else to go," the 39-year-old said.

"We haven't been given our Help for Homes card yet and we are praying we get some assistance soon."

He said living conditions became tough during the wet weather, but they had to live with it.

He lives with his 27-year-old wife and children aged seven, five and one.

Similar sentiments were shared by Nacanieli Ratoto, a labourer in the area.

"I have sent my two children away to live with their relatives so they can attend school," the 50-year-old said.

"My wife and I just live in a makeshift home right now because our entire home was destroyed. We can't live in the tent because it blows away during strong winds. We applied for the $7000 assistance and the soldiers came to survey the area but nothing has been done."

Farmer Surya Kumar said he was frustrated by the long wait.

"We have visited places like the district officer's office and when we enquire about the cards, they tell us it is coming. But so far, we haven't seen anything," the 46-year-old said.

"We hope we receive some assistance soon because it's been almost a year since TC Winston."

Speaking in Parliament this week, Attorney-General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum said through phase one of the Help for Homes initiative, 23,388 recipients were assisted.

Out of this, 11,331 received $1500, 4100 received $3000 and 7957 applicants received $7000.

"The tropical depression in December last year contributed to the delay of deliveries due to some of the conditions that prevailed because of that tropical depression and the postponement of shipping schedules," he said.

"There are also other issues where recipients could not be contacted as some either changed contact details or moved without informing the hardware companies. In response and as you would have seen in the papers, both in The Fiji Times and Fiji Sun and also in Radio Fiji One and Radio Fiji Two, because it is rural-based communities, requests have been made to these individuals to come forward to update their details and to facilitate delivery of orders."

Government initially allocated about $70 million for the Help for Homes initiative. Another $20m was set aside for the program's second phase.