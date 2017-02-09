Fiji Time: 9:39 AM on Thursday 9 February

Locum doctors to continue, says Akbar

Litia Cava
Thursday, February 09, 2017

HEALTH and Medical Services Minister Rosy Akbar says she plans to continue with the locum doctors arrangement until the ministry fills the shortage.

Ms Akbar confirmed this in Parliament yesterday.

However, she could not confirm the number of vacant positions in the ministry.

This arrangement of the inclusion of locum doctors was made following the budget announcement last year and that is to merge the Fiji College of General Practitioners and the Fiji Medical Association. Private practitioners were then contracted for three months as part of the merger to work in government health centres and outpatient departments at subdivisional hospitals.

The contract was supposed to end last year but was extended until next month.

For their services, general practitioners are paid $50 an hour while those who provide specialist service receive $80 per hour.

"We haven't had any request from any of the private practitioners to join the ministry full time as they are content with the locum arrangement," Ms Akbar said.








