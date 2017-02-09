Alarming ratio

/ Front page / News

ONE doctor in Fiji serves 1400 patients, the Health and Medical Services Minister, Rosy Akbar has revealed.

The minister stated the figure 1:1400 is the doctor to patient ratio.

The Government had allocated $8.8 million for the recruitment of doctors from overseas in the 2016-2017 Budget to help bring Fiji's doctor to patient ratio to 1:1000 in line with World Health Organization standards.

When questioned on this budget allocation, Ms Akbar confirmed the expression of interest received from overseas doctors would be made known by the end of this month and the ministry was focused on bringing in specialised doctors from overseas.

"Our doctors' allocation is with the Ministry of Civil Service and the first round of the expression of interest received will come from the civil service," she said.

When questioned on the countries from which these doctors would be recruited from, she said: "I am not sure as to whether we are restricted to one country or not and like I've said it comes under the Ministry of Civil Service and they are in a better position to provide that."

Speaking in Parliament yesterday, the minister said the ministry was looking at other means of addressing doctor shortage in the country.

Ms Akbar said the involvement of 40 private general practitioners to work as locum doctors in hospitals and health centres around the country during the past six months had helped to ease the waiting time for patients and for the ministry to achieve its goal of delivering prompt excess and quality healthcare.

For their services, general practitioners were paid $50 an hour, while those who provide specialist services receive $80 per hour.