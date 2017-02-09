Fiji Time: 9:39 AM on Thursday 9 February

Need to improve infrastructure

Tevita Vuibau
Thursday, February 09, 2017

THE Ministry of National Disaster Management says Fiji will need to improve its infrastructure to overcome flooding associated with climate change.

Line Minister Inia Seruiratu made the comments yesterday in response to an Opposition question regarding short term solutions to flash flooding.

Opposition MP Prem Singh had raised the issue saying much of the flash flooding was because of blocked drains in agricultural holdings forcing water to overflow in urban areas.

Mr Singh asked if there were short term solutions to address the issue while rehab continued from previous severe weather events.

But Mr Seruiratu said while Fiji had agriculture drainage and normal drainage systems, there were no flood-controlled drains.

"Madam Speaker, there is a big difference between the two. Flood-controlled drains are wider and deeper to contain a lot of water but all that we have is just for the surface water, hoping that it will discharge but it is no longer discharging now and this poses a challenge as well.

"We are working slowly on that. Of course, the Nadi report has been now submitted to Government.

"Of course, we are working on the plans to improve on our infrastructure but that will cost money because one of the biggest problems that we have in our drainage systems (according to the engineers that we have), we have agriculture drainage and the normal drainage systems for the municipalities.

"However, there are no flood-controlled drains."








