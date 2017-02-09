Fiji Time: 9:39 AM on Thursday 9 February

PM: Shameem-Khan standout candidate

Nasik Swami
Thursday, February 09, 2017

THE chief negotiator for the UN Conference of Parties 23rd meeting (COP 23) in Bon, Germany this November will be Nazhat Shameem-Khan, Fiji's permanent representative to the UN in Geneva.

Revealing this to Parliament, Prime Minister and COP 23 president, Voreqe Bainimarama said Mrs Shameem-Khan was a standout candidate to lead these complex and challenging negotiations because of her distinguished legal career and outstanding professional and personal qualities.

"As those people who have been involved in the various COPs know, and especially after the Paris Agreement, the parties face a momentous task to develop the rulebook for the practical implementation of the various legal obligations set our under the respective clauses," Mr Bainimarama said.

He said Fiji's climate champion and Agriculture Minister Inia Seruiratu knew the impact of climate change on ordinary Fijians better than most.

"Minister Seruiratu is one of the government's best performers and has already demonstrated his effectiveness as a climate advocate at Marrakesh and in other high level talks in Europe.

"Our designated climate ambassador is ambassador Deo Saran, our envoy in Brussels. As I have said before, the duties of incoming COP president will require a range of international engagements not only for me, but for our climate champion, the chief negotiator and other members of the team."








