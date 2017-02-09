Fiji Time: 9:39 AM on Thursday 9 February

Good news for farmers

Tevita Vuibau
Thursday, February 09, 2017

FARMERS who lose their crops to constant flooding and natural disaster may soon have reason to rejoice with revelations that agriculture insurance in Fiji could soon become a reality.

Minister for Agriculture Inia Seruiratu made the revelation that work with the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) on agriculture insurance that began in 2014 were in the mid of review.

And while Mr Seruiratu did not reveal the specifics of the proposed insurance plans, he did say the Ministry of Agriculture is looking seriously at the topic and have already engaged consultants.

We started work in 2014 on looking at insurance programs to cover our farmers because of the continuing devastation in the agriculture sector. Such is agriculture, high risk, but to help maintain the interests of the farmers, we are looking seriously into this," Mr Seruiratu said.

"Under our Country Program Framework with FAO, we started this work in 2014. There was a consultant given to us by FAO and, of course, we had Dr Niumaia Tabunakawai, who assisted and being a former permanent secretary, he has local knowledge.

"From that report, Madam Speaker, FAO has taken that to another level and we have a group currently undertaking that review in terms of agriculture insurance. As we speak, the chairman of the Crop and Livestock Council, Simon Cole, is in Manila this week (starting on Tuesday) attending a workshop on agriculture insurance."

Mr Seruiratu said the FAO had also engaged Julian Roberts from Willis Towers Watson, a UK-based consultancy specialised in agriculture insurance.

"We have a Bill Higginson of Insurance Holdings and we have our Insurance Holdings representative here in Fiji, two locals — Simon and Neville Koop, who are very much involved in weather forecasting. They are doing the consultancy work now and hopefully we can come up with an Agriculture Insurance Policy for our farmers."








