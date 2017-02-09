Staying fit for a healthier life

/ Front page / News

STAYING fit and healthy will make a person stronger and more productive in our society, says personal trainer and fitness consultant Henry Elder.

Mr Elder said keeping fit was important and should be prioritised by Fijians because it was good for their health.

"When you keep fit and actually train to keep fit, you improve circulation and you improve the ability of your body's defences to fight against diseases and illnesses," he said.

"You improve the capacity of your heart and your lungs so you are capable of doing a lot more work for a longer period.

"In other words you become a lot more efficient in all that you do physically, mentally and socially and in general, your energy output is high and you become a lot more productive in society."

Mr Elder said the best way to condition the body to be more resilient to sickness and infections was to have a fitness regime to stay healthy.

"Sports-wise, you become a lot more fitter so you can play better and be more valuable to yourself and your teammates.

"You also become a stronger person and your resistance to illnesses is a lot higher and the body is able to cope a lot more with injuries and other things like that," he said.