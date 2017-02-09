Going on a green diet

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Highland Natural Manager Ravuni Uluilakeba with his staff Me'etake Taberanibou, Temalesi Tinai and Iosefo Vereti with some of their smoothies and vegetarian dishes on display.Picture: JOVESA NAISUA

VEGETARIANS are still able to live a fit and healthy lifestyle by taking advantage of the abundance of plants and vegetables in our country.

Ravuni Uluilakeba, a vegetarian for the past 25 years, said choosing to live a life that was not dependent on meat was a positive health choice that people made.

"I believe that we can still receive all the nutrients, vitamins and proteins that we need for our body, even without meat and I have been on this plant-based diet for over 20 years and I can see the health benefits it has," he said.

"Even those who are not vegetarian, such as those who are deciding to make the switch to a plant-based diet, and even those who are now more health-conscious can take advantage of the salads, smoothies and fresh fruit juices that can be made and enjoyed.

"One does not have to go far for this because our markets usually have all the ingredients we need to make these meals and most of these fruits and vegetables are nutritious so when you combine them you get healthy meals that take you throughout the day."

Mr Uluilakeba says there has been an increased interest shown by people who are deciding to make the move to a more healthier lifestyle and choosing meal options such as a salad sandwich over the usual meat-laden meals.

"Combining the products we have available to us will really benefit our health, things like oranges mixed with Vitamin C powder into a drink has benefits such as quick tissue repair, quick muscle recovery and a stronger immune system.

"Tumeric blended with items such as lemon is a joint pain reliever, a powerful antioxidant that boosts new brain neuron growth and reduces tissue inflammation.

"Given the high number of Fijians that are suffering from non-communicable disease, choosing to eat healthier is a wise decision that can only be made by a person because as long as a person enjoys what he or she is eating, it will not be difficult to keep that eating habit."