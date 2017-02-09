Fiji Time: 9:38 AM on Thursday 9 February

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Going on a green diet

Charlene Lanyon
Thursday, February 09, 2017

VEGETARIANS are still able to live a fit and healthy lifestyle by taking advantage of the abundance of plants and vegetables in our country.

Ravuni Uluilakeba, a vegetarian for the past 25 years, said choosing to live a life that was not dependent on meat was a positive health choice that people made.

"I believe that we can still receive all the nutrients, vitamins and proteins that we need for our body, even without meat and I have been on this plant-based diet for over 20 years and I can see the health benefits it has," he said.

"Even those who are not vegetarian, such as those who are deciding to make the switch to a plant-based diet, and even those who are now more health-conscious can take advantage of the salads, smoothies and fresh fruit juices that can be made and enjoyed.

"One does not have to go far for this because our markets usually have all the ingredients we need to make these meals and most of these fruits and vegetables are nutritious so when you combine them you get healthy meals that take you throughout the day."

Mr Uluilakeba says there has been an increased interest shown by people who are deciding to make the move to a more healthier lifestyle and choosing meal options such as a salad sandwich over the usual meat-laden meals.

"Combining the products we have available to us will really benefit our health, things like oranges mixed with Vitamin C powder into a drink has benefits such as quick tissue repair, quick muscle recovery and a stronger immune system.

"Tumeric blended with items such as lemon is a joint pain reliever, a powerful antioxidant that boosts new brain neuron growth and reduces tissue inflammation.

"Given the high number of Fijians that are suffering from non-communicable disease, choosing to eat healthier is a wise decision that can only be made by a person because as long as a person enjoys what he or she is eating, it will not be difficult to keep that eating habit."








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.64670.6277
JPY 55.780352.7803
GBP 0.39100.3830
EUR 0.45900.4470
NZD 0.67890.6459
AUD 0.64670.6217
USD 0.49300.4760

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 08th February, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Standing Orders changes passed
  2. In the nick of time
  3. Still in danger
  4. Parliament passes Bills after heated debate
  5. Flood brings eels to town
  6. Normal bus services resume
  7. Trust fund for COP 23 event
  8. Flotsam and jeTsam
  9. Arya wants his case moved to High Court
  10. Singh's case dismissed

Top Stories this Week

  1. I really miss him, says Sawari aider Saturday (04 Feb)
  2. Tietjens' eyes on Fiji Friday (03 Feb)
  3. Nadi shut down Wednesday (08 Feb)
  4. 'Play the Fijian way' Saturday (04 Feb)
  5. Buca bay lad leads RKS Wednesday (08 Feb)
  6. Fijians not affected Friday (03 Feb)
  7. Prayer saves boy from tumbling car Friday (03 Feb)
  8. Student turned away Tuesday (07 Feb)
  9. Tough going Monday (06 Feb)
  10. $490m drug bust Tuesday (07 Feb)