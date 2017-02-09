Fiji Time: 9:39 AM on Thursday 9 February

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

13 years for stepdad

Litia Cava
Thursday, February 09, 2017

A MAN who raped his 13-year-old stepdaughter in Rotuma has been sentenced to 13 years and 9 months imprisonment.

The 62-year-old, who was convicted of three counts of rape, appeared before Justice Vinsent Perera at the High Court in Suva yesterday.

The offences took place on various occasions between 2011 and 2015.

The court was informed that the matter was reported in 2015 by the complainant's grandfather when the girl informed him that the accused used to touch her indecently.

In sentencing the accused, Justice Perera said the man had abused his authority and trust and had exploited the victim's vulnerability.

He will be eligible for parole after serving 10 years and 9 months behind bars.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.64670.6277
JPY 55.780352.7803
GBP 0.39100.3830
EUR 0.45900.4470
NZD 0.67890.6459
AUD 0.64670.6217
USD 0.49300.4760

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 08th February, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Standing Orders changes passed
  2. In the nick of time
  3. Still in danger
  4. Parliament passes Bills after heated debate
  5. Flood brings eels to town
  6. Normal bus services resume
  7. Trust fund for COP 23 event
  8. Flotsam and jeTsam
  9. Arya wants his case moved to High Court
  10. Singh's case dismissed

Top Stories this Week

  1. I really miss him, says Sawari aider Saturday (04 Feb)
  2. Tietjens' eyes on Fiji Friday (03 Feb)
  3. Nadi shut down Wednesday (08 Feb)
  4. 'Play the Fijian way' Saturday (04 Feb)
  5. Buca bay lad leads RKS Wednesday (08 Feb)
  6. Fijians not affected Friday (03 Feb)
  7. Prayer saves boy from tumbling car Friday (03 Feb)
  8. Student turned away Tuesday (07 Feb)
  9. Tough going Monday (06 Feb)
  10. $490m drug bust Tuesday (07 Feb)