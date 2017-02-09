13 years for stepdad

/ Front page / News

A MAN who raped his 13-year-old stepdaughter in Rotuma has been sentenced to 13 years and 9 months imprisonment.

The 62-year-old, who was convicted of three counts of rape, appeared before Justice Vinsent Perera at the High Court in Suva yesterday.

The offences took place on various occasions between 2011 and 2015.

The court was informed that the matter was reported in 2015 by the complainant's grandfather when the girl informed him that the accused used to touch her indecently.

In sentencing the accused, Justice Perera said the man had abused his authority and trust and had exploited the victim's vulnerability.

He will be eligible for parole after serving 10 years and 9 months behind bars.