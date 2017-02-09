Court gives time to Arts

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image THE Fiji Times general manager/publisher Hank Arts speaking with his lawyer Vinisoni Filipe outside the Suva Appeals Court yesterday. Picture: JOVESA NAISUA

THE Fiji Times Ltd general manager/publisher Hank Arts has been given time by the Court of Appeal to decide whether he will pursue an application for bail review or whether he will apply for an appeal of the bail decision of the High Court.

Yesterday, Justice William Calanchini said proper documents needed to be filed first before an application was filed.

Mr Arts had earlier asked for a bail variation in the High Court to allow him to travel to New Zealand for his daughter's wedding and also for a medical review.

This request had been dismissed.

Mr Arts is charged with Nai Lalakai editor Anare Ravula, The Fiji Times editor-in-chief Fred Wesley, The Fiji Times Ltd and contributor Josaia Waqabaca with one count of inciting communal antagonism in relation to an article published by the iTaukei language newspaper, Nai Lalakai, last year.

It is alleged that Messrs Mr Waqabaca, Ravula, Wesley, Mr Arts and Fiji Times Ltd made, or caused to be published, a statement in the Nai Lalakai newspaper which was likely to incite dislike, antagonism or hatred of the Muslim community.

The case will be called again tomorrow.