GOVERNMENT Member of Parliament Balmindar Singh's case of an assault charge was dismissed by the Suva Magistrates Court yesterday.

The victim informed the court that he wanted to reconcile with Mr Singh without any conditions.

Magistrate Waleen George told Mr Singh that he did not have any right to assault anyone and not to re-offend.

The FijiFirst MP was charged with one count of assault in December last year.