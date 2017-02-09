Fiji Time: 9:39 AM on Thursday 9 February

Arya wants his case moved to High Court

Litia Cava
Thursday, February 09, 2017

FORMER diplomat and media relations officer of the Arya Pratinidhi Sabha of Fiji, Kamlesh Arya has requested for his case to be transferred to the High Court in Suva.

His lawyer, Vijay Maharaj, made this request before Magistrate Shageeth Somaratne at the Suva Magistrates Court yesterday. Mr Arya is charged by the Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption (FICAC) with one count of abuse of office and one count of general dishonesty causing a loss.

The alleged offences took place in 2014 while the accused was employed as Registrar at the University of Fiji.

It is alleged Mr Arya did arbitrary acts for gain in abuse of the authority of his office, authorised loans amounting to $116,500 from the Free Education Grant provided by the Ministry of Education. He is alleged to have dishonestly caused a risk of loss to the school by authorising the Free Education Grants as loans.

Mr Arya will appear for first call before the High Court in Suva on February 17.








