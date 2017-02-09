Awards for artistes

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Tabs Investments director Seini Tabete (centre) is flanked by Fiji Performing Rights board members (from left to right) Etonia Lote, Seru Serevi, Laisa Vulakoro, Eremasi Tamanisau and Saimoni Vuatalevu during the launch of the Fiji Performing Rights Ass

THE Fiji Performing Rights Association (FPRA) Music Awards 2017, the country's premier award that recognises and awards musicians for their talent, was launched in Suva yesterday.

FPRA chairman Eremasi Tamanisau said the annual event would be held on May 13 at Suva's Grand Pacific Hotel.

"We are honoured to be announcing this event which is the pinnacle gathering of our musicians from around the country and in the coming months we will be building up to this event," he said.

"We do this to acknowledge and present awards to the deserving artistes, composers and musicians of 2016.

"This is a unique platform that we have built so we can raise the profiles of our musicians because one thing that is yet to be recognised is the hidden revenue that is earned by the country through the efforts of these people in the copyright industry.

"As we all know, the creative industry is the fastest growing industry and needs to be recognised in Fiji."

Tabs Investment director Seini Tabete said the organisation was proud to continue its premier sponsorship of the music awards this year and confirmed the addition of a new category, bringing the total categories at the awards to 15.

"As announced during the awards last year, we will be sponsoring the Guitar Player of the Year this year and Tabs Investement came into this sponsorship to give back and sponsor and support local artistes," she said.

"We look forward to seeing the nominees this year as we work towards the event."