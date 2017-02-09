Fiji Time: 9:39 AM on Thursday 9 February

Kong: Sinkhole not true

Felix Chaudhary
Thursday, February 09, 2017

REPORTS that a vehicle fell into a sink-hole created by an unused mine shaft are not true, says Vatukoula Gold Mines Ltd.

General manager Lingquan Kong said the vehicle, which remains submerged, sank into a hole created when torrential rain affected roads within the mine area.

"Vatukoula Gold Mines Ltd management confirmed that, as a result of the continuous heavy rain, a portion of a road collapsed, taking with it a Toyota Hilux vehicle," he said.

The driver, who was alone in the vehicle, escaped injury.

"Mine management have clarified that the vehicle fell into a culvert and not a mineshaft as reported elsewhere."

Mr Kong said once the weather cleared, attempts would be made to bring out the vehicle.

"Efforts to retrieve the vehicle are hampered by the continuing rain which has washed away several crossings and bridges in the area."

He said inclement weather had prioritised infrastructure issues over the retrieval of the vehicle. Police reported that the driver managed to jump clear just as it fell into the collapsed culvert.

"Because it happened within the mine premises, which is private property, the issue is an internal one for Vatukoula Gold Mines Ltd to address," said police spokesperson Ana Naisoro.








