Flood alert in force

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Chandar kant with wife Shakuntala Devi leave their home as the flood waters rise in Sabeto Nadi yesterday. Picture: REINAL CHAND

A FLOOD warning remains in force for low lying areas and areas adjacent to Vatukacevaceva station, Rakiraki Town and downstream of Rakiraki station, Votualevu station, Nadi bridge station and downstream of Nadi River.

The warning is also in place for Toge station and downstream of the Ba River.

A flood alert remains in force for low lying areas and small streams adjacent to Emuri station and downstream of Semo River and low lying areas and small streams adjacent to Keiyasi station and downstream of the Sigatoka River.

A flood alert remains in force for low lying areas and small streams adjacent to other major rivers for the whole of Fiji.