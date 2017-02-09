Fiji Time: 9:39 AM on Thursday 9 February

Flood alert in force

Felix Chaudhary
Thursday, February 09, 2017

A FLOOD warning remains in force for low lying areas and areas adjacent to Vatukacevaceva station, Rakiraki Town and downstream of Rakiraki station, Votualevu station, Nadi bridge station and downstream of Nadi River.

The warning is also in place for Toge station and downstream of the Ba River.

A flood alert remains in force for low lying areas and small streams adjacent to Emuri station and downstream of Semo River and low lying areas and small streams adjacent to Keiyasi station and downstream of the Sigatoka River.

A flood alert remains in force for low lying areas and small streams adjacent to other major rivers for the whole of Fiji.








