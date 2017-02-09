Flood brings eels to town

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Viliame Lagi with his catch in Nadi. Picture: REINAL CHAND

AT a time when most people secure their belongings and stay home, a group of people from settlements and villages close to Nadi Town come out in numbers during heavy rainfall for an unconventional activity — catching eels in flood waters.

A team from this newspaper was out in the field yesterday when a large group of people at the entrance of Nadi Town caught their attention.

Among the dozen or so people in town yesterday were Semesa Lagi and his family.

"We come here every time the town is flooded," the 54-year-old said.

"We came out this morning and we have done this many times."

Mr Lagi, who is from Korociri in Nawaka, Nadi, said heavy rain caused the eel population to move from Tore Lake, which was situated in Nawaka, to the town area.

"So we know this is the time to catch eel and we are also joined by other villagers from Nawaka and other areas.

"A lot of people have come to catch the eels today (yesterday) and my family has managed to catch three buckets full so we have sent these home."

He said they planned to return to the spot if heavy rain continued today.