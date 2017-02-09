Use your 'discretion'

/ Front page / News

EDUCATION Minister Dr Mahendra Reddy said weather advisories issued earlier this week had placed the responsibility of sending children to school squarely on the shoulders of parents and guardians.

Responding to concerns raised by parents that warnings were not issued in time and were unclear, he said the ministry should not be blamed if students were stranded as a result of the flooding of roads.

"We had advised parents clearly that they must use their discretion in sending their children to school during these bad weather conditions," he said.

"Schools were closed but students could still stay there should they wish to until such time as it is safe to go back home."

A survey conducted by this newspaper yesterday found that many students attended school despite heavy and continuous overnight rain that continued through yesterday. They said there was a general advisory on Tuesday that all schools would be open yesterday.

Schools started sending students home before midday as the weather deteriorated and many were at the bus stand waiting for flooded roads to open.

Dr Reddy said he would take into account the concerns raised by parents and guardians.

"We note some of the issues raised and we will try to better co-ordinate this tomorrow.

"Again our advice to parents is that they should monitor weather conditions and make appropriate decisions with regard to the safety of their children.