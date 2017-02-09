Normal bus services resume

/ Front page / News

BUS services in the Northern Division resumed after several days of heavy rain.

Fiji Bus Operators Association (FBOA) president Parmod Chand said they were now ready to serve the public.

"We are always ready to provide the best services to members of the public and we are glad to be back on the road," he said yesterday.

Mr Chand said their services stopped for two days because of the heavy downpour early this week that caused flooding in some parts of Vanua Levu.

"We had to stop our bus services on those two days — Sunday and Monday this week — mainly because the road in Nagigi was flooded," he said.

"It was dangerous for buses to cross as we carry many passengers and we don't want to take the risk which was why we had to stop our services."

Mr Chand said they were happy to be back on the road.

"The several days of rain badly damaged some roads here in the Northern Division, but we are glad that all has been fixed and our service has normalised," he said.

"Our services have returned to normal, especially for those people who travel to and from Saqani, Lagalaga and Vanuavou."