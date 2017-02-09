Fiji Time: 9:39 AM on Thursday 9 February

Growers wait for machine

Luisa Qiolevu
Thursday, February 09, 2017

A GROUP of farmers in a rice farming community in Labasa say they are unable to earn a living from their land because of shortcomings of the Agriculture Ministry.

The 15 farmers rely on income they earn from tilling 12 acres of land, but they say repeated requests to the ministry for ploughing assistance have gone unanswered.

And they claim as a result their land remains idle.

According to farmer Sudama Nand, they requested a ploughing machine last October and manure to help them cultivate the land, but have not heard from the ministry since then.

North principal agricultural officer Paula Tuione said they were aware of the situation.

"We have only one tractor which is why we couldn't reach them on time and we have to prioritise," he said.

"The tractor is in Cogeloa right now. We have advised the farmers to use their bullocks since we have limited machines." said Mr Tuione.








