ITLTB: Views of youths significant

+ Enlarge this image Villagers from Somosomo on Taveuni during the village bylaw consultation early this week. Picture: SUPPLIED

THE voices of youths are significant for the sustainability of village bylaws, says permanent secretary of iTaukei Affairs Naipote Katonitabua.

In a statement, Mr Katonitabua said they noted the absence of youths during the consultation held at Somosomo on Taveuni early this week.

"The village bylaws are necessary in reinforcing and safeguarding the iTaukei culture and traditions," he said.

Mr Katonitabua said they received huge support from various village representatives in regards to the implementation of the proposed village bylaws.

"A total of 25 submissions were received from the four districts of Cakaudrove-i-Wai, Vuna, Wainikeli and Laucala," he said.

"Most of the villagers were in support of the implementation of the proposed village bylaws."

Mr Katonitabua said villagers raised issues on the need for the reactivation of the iTaukei court system to address non-criminal and breaches within the village bylaws.

"They requested an increase in village headman and district representative allowances; damages caused by stray animals in farmlands, compulsory education and utilisation of village committees to preserve its own traditions and cultures," he said.

"Other issues raised included the extension on the application of the bylaws to include those living outside the village boundary but within the mataqali land."

Mr Katonitabua said the need for the application of bylaws and the responsibility and selection of the village headman was also highlighted at the consultation by various village representatives.

"This is to meet the vast responsibilities listed in the document," he said.

"Compulsory education and utilisation of village committees to preserve its own traditions and cultures were also part of the issues that were raised by villagers."

The consultation was the first for the Northern Division to receive submissions from the provinces of Cakaudrove, Bua and Macuata.