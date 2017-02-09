Fiji Time: 9:38 AM on Thursday 9 February

No show officials frustrate farmers

Luisa Qiolevu
Thursday, February 09, 2017

RICE farmers in Qelewaqa outside Labasa Town are frustrated with the Agriculture Ministry officers after they failed to turn up for a meeting scheduled on Monday.

The meeting was seen as an opportunity for the farmers to discuss with the ministry issues affecting them.

Agriculture Ministry North principal agricultural officer Paula Tuione said the ministry had rescheduled the meeting for later this week.

"We were taken up with a few appointments and were late to the meeting that was scheduled for Monday," he said.

Speaking on behalf of the 15 rice farmers, Qelewaqa farmer Sudama Nand said they waited for almost four hours.

"I called all the 15 farmers from our group because we had waited for this opportunity for a really long time," he said.

"The ministry had initiated the idea after all and they reassured us the meeting would be held at around 4pm on Monday afternoon at my residence in Qelewaqa.

"We waited until 8pm and were wondering what kind of services they were talking about because they can't even attend a meeting that they organised."








