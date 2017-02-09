Parliament passes Bills after heated debate

/ Front page / News

AFTER a heated debate, Parliament passed four important Bills yesterday.

The Bills are:

* Public Order Amendment Bill 2017;

* Financial Transaction Reporting Amendment Bill 2017;

* Workmen's Compensation Amendment Bill 2017 and

* Value-added Tax Amendment Bill 2017

The Bills, which have now become an Act, were tabled in Parliament by Attorney-General, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum.

The amendment to the Public Order Act tabled by Mr Sayed-Khaiyum now removes the requirement for a permit when organising or convening a meeting or procession in a public place.

Mr Sayed-Khaiyum told Parliament while there would no longer be any requirement for a permit for a meeting in a public place, a permit would still be required for a meeting organised or convened in a public park or on a public road.

He said the restriction to having permits for meetings only in public parks and public roads ensured that the safety, security and interests of others who used the parks and roads were not affected.

Contrary to the definition of public place, the proposed definition of public park and public road in the Bill only refers to any highway, public street, public road, public park or garden, any sea beach, river bank, public bridge, wharf, jetty, lane, footway, square, court, alley or passage whether a thoroughfare or not.

The Financial Transaction Reporting Amendment Act 2017, which is Fiji's key legal safeguard against money laundering and terrorism financing, proposes to allow the minister to prescribe penalties in regulations made under the Act of a fine not more than $150,000 or a term of imprisonment not exceeding five years, or to both.

On the Workmen's Compensation Act, the Act is to make worker-friendly provisions and to better facilitate the making of compensation for workers in the case of injury or claims by death.

The Value Added Tax Amendment Act 2017 addressed two issues.

The first is the update of the concession codes under section 14(4A) with the new concession codes in the Customs Tariff Act 1986, and the second is the introduction of new provisions to allow Fijians engaged in the supply or construction of residential accommodation accumulating a gross turnover of less than $100,000 to be able to register and claim for valued added tax (VAT) refunds.