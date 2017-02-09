Fiji Time: 9:39 AM on Thursday 9 February

Flotsam and jeTsam

Editor
Thursday, February 09, 2017

BEACHCOMBER heard a tale about a woman who woke up one morning and realised she had less time than usual to prepare for work.

She decided to skip breakfast in order to reach work on time.

On this day, however, she walked straight out the door and to the main road to catch a taxi.

Pleased about reaching work on time, she reached into her bag to pay the fare and recalled she had forgotten her wallet.

Seeing her predicament, the taxidriver quickly said: "Don't worry, I know all the shortcuts, I can take you back home to get your wallet and come back to work. Besides, you won't have any bus fare to go back home this afternoon if you don't pick up your wallet." Let's just say the taxidriver made a few extra dollars that day.








