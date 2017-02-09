Still in danger

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image A policeman directs traffic at Waimalika in Nadi. Several vehicles were stranded because of rising floodwaters. Picture: SHAYAL DEVI

A VEHICLE sank into a road in Vatukoula when the culverts collapsed, towns were shut down, businesses and schools closed early, and many workers and students were stranded as a result of the road closures.

This was the chaotic scene in the Western Division yesterday as rain poured relentlessly for the third consecutive day.

The torrential downpour associated with tropical depression 09F brought widespread flooding which resulted in the opening of 14 evacuation centres in Rakiraki, Tavua, Ba, Lautoka and Nadi to temporarily house people from low-lying areas who fled flash floods.

Fiji Meteorological Service director Ravind Kumar warned people against being complacent because another system would arrive tomorrow bringing more rain.

"Right now our concern is topical depression 09F and it has brought a lot of flooding.

"The rain will continue until (today) and we might get a small break after TD09F moves away.

"But I am urging people not to be complacent.

"There is another system coming in from the West and we anticipate this to arrive on Friday bringing in more rain.

"Even if there is a break in the weather, we are advising people to stay away from waterways, there has been a significant deposit of rain in the upper catchment areas and this means that all waterways should be approached with extreme caution."

A team from this newspaper surveying flood affected areas in Lautoka came across a team of police officers who were concerned about people crossing swollen waterways and children swimming in waterways despite numerous warnings.

Torrential rain in Vatukoula resulted in a portion of road at the Vatukoula Gold Mine being washed away.

In Ba, Nadi and Rakiraki, shopkeepers frantically moved merchandise to elevated areas as flood waters broke banks in the three centres yesterday.

For Rakiraki, it was the second time this week that business owners have had to scramble because of floods.

In Nadi, a curfew was imposed at 2pm yesterday in anticipation of flooding expected with high tide at 4.10pm.

Nadi Chamber of Commerce and Industry president Dr Ram Raju acknowledged the decision to close the town for safety and security reasons.

"We have more than 250 businesses, counting Namaka and Martintar, and we commend police for their quick action in guiding traffic and directing people during the weather crisis."

Dr Raju said many workers lived outside of town and if flooding persisted many would not be able to travel to work.

Towns along the Kings Rd were closed by midday yesterday after urban centres were engulfed with floodwaters.

Police officers patrolled the streets of Rakiraki, Ba and Tavua ensuring members of the public were safe.

Traffic flow was disrupted along the Kings Rd with motorists stranded along the Yaladro Flats in Tavua, Nabuna Flats in Rakiraki and Namosau in Ba.

Schoolchildren were left soaked to the skin and stranded as the decision to close schools did not occur until late yesterday morning.

Students in Lautoka residing outside of the city were left stranded at the Lautoka Bus Station after floods at both ends of Lautoka resulted in road closures.