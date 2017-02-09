Fiji Time: 9:39 AM on Thursday 9 February

Trust fund for COP 23 event

Nasik Swami
Thursday, February 09, 2017

FIJI will have a trust fund for its presidency of the United Nations Conference of Parties 23rd (COP 23) meeting.

Parliament yesterday unanimously passed the COP 23 Presidency Trust Fund Act 2017 tabled by Attorney-General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum.

Mr Sayed-Khaiyum said a lot of development agencies, development partners and foundations had indicated they wanted to help Fiji with its presidency.

"As highlighted by the Prime Minister on Monday as he gave his ministerial statement regarding the presidency of COP 23 which Fiji has been given the honour of and which the Prime Minister will be holding the presidency office, there is a need that we are able to recourse our presidency," he said.

"These international communities want to assist Fiji and as a result of that, we want to put in place a transparent trust that will be created in Fiji where interested development partners and development agencies will be able to put their funds to be able to help Fiji with its presidency."

He said the presidency was very important in respect of the implementation of the rule book emanating from the Paris Agreement and also with respect to the climate change agenda with the civil society groups, private sector and the focus being provided by Fiji in respect of adaptation finance.

Mr Sayed-Khaiyum said the country had received extremely positive results with its presidency.








