Standing Orders changes passed

PARLIAMENT yesterday passed amendments to the parliamentary Standing Orders despite fierce disagreement from the Opposition.

The Opposition disagreed with the Leader of Government in Parliament, Inia Seruiratu, and the Attorney-General, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum, that the amendments were minor in nature.

National Federation Party (NFP) leader Professor Biman Prasad, member Prem Singh and Social Democratic Liberal Party (SODELPA) MPs Viliame Gavoka and Niko Nawaikula sought answers from Government on why Government needed to further amend the Standing Orders after having already amended them in February last year.

Mr Singh, who was a member of the Standing Orders Committee that approved the changes, said he did not agree with the changes as stated in the committee's report tabled in Parliament.

Prof Prasad questioned why the word Decree in two places had been changed to Act without bringing the Decree to the floor of Parliament for amendments, under Section 173 of the 2013 Constitution.

He said Parliament was the only authority to pass legislation as Act.Prof Prasad noted changing Decrees into Acts were part of the consequential legislation consolidating laws of Fiji, which the Opposition had opposed in July last year.

In reply, Mr Sayed-Khaiyum said Parliament passed the consequential legislation Bill, which was now an Act.

Mr Sayed-Khaiyum said this was not inconsistent with the Constitution. He said this was similar to Ordinances before Independence being changed to Acts.

In an interview, Prof Prasad said this was an attempt to show legitimacy by changing Decrees into Acts, to show Parliament had passed them into laws (Acts), despite them having draconian provisions.

"The A-G is wrong by comparing Ordinances to Decrees. Ordinances were either passed, by the Legislative Council or the then Colonial Government through then various governors, including making of regulations."

The Opposition was extremely vocal in highlighting that only cosmetic changes were made to Section 37 of the Standing Orders, relating to presentation of petitions.

This was changed in February last year whereby a petition needed 40 per cent parliamentary approval for it to be referred to the relevant Standing Committee.

Before February 2016, a petition was automatically referred to the relevant standing committee by the Speaker.

The Opposition expressed concern that this provision still remained.

The only change to this provision is that the member moving the motion may make a statement for 20 minutes giving reasons as to why a petition has to be referred to a standing committee.

There is no debate on this, except if the motion mover was from the Opposition, the Leader of Government in Parliament or his/her designate can comment for five minutes.

And similarly if the mover of a motion is from Government, the Leader of the Opposition or his/her designate has the right to comment for five minutes.

The requirement for a motion on a petition to have at least 40 per cent approval for it to be referred to a standing committee remains. Government claims the Opposition is abusing parliamentary process by bringing unnecessary petitions while the Opposition says it is the right of the people for their voices to be heard in a genuine parliamentary democracy.

SODELPA MP Viliame Gavoka said petitions were the only means for the people to influence the agenda of Parliament.

Mr Sayed-Khaiyum said the presentation of petitions to Parliament was being held out by the Opposition as the only means of democracy which was not true.

He said the respective parliamentary committees could still go out to the people and listen to them.

Any Act that needs amendments needs to come through a motion in Parliament by Government.

The Parliament debates and votes on the amendments proposed before it is passed.