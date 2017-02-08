Fiji Time: 7:01 PM on Wednesday 8 February

Arts salon for Valentine's Day

LICE MOVONO
Wednesday, February 08, 2017

Update: 2:46PM ACTORS, musicians, poets and dancers take to the stage this weekend in a first of its kind artistic event themed to celebrate Valentine?s Day.

The "Valentine's Day Artists Salon" will according to host Matt Young, have "a little bit of bohemia, a little bit of vaudeville and a whole lot of artistry."

Organised to celebrate the flourishing performing arts scene within the country will take place from 8pm - 9pm each night from February 9-11 at the Fiji Arts Club on Selbourne Street, Suva.

"The bohemian Salon style event being held over 3 evenings will be a first for Fiji and a small but stunning line-up of Fiji's finest actors, musicians, poets and dancers are set to take stage to share their craft," Mr Young said.

Mr Young, a performing arts tutor who runs acting lessons said the venue would be "dramatically transformed to bring intimacy to the sonnets, scenes and songs" against the backdrop of a the Valentine's Day theme.

"Events of this calibre are an important platform for communication between the experienced members of the various creative groups through the sharing of their specialised craft," Young said.

"In addition, the next generation of Fijian creatives will draw much inspiration from the passion and skill of the better known and accomplished performers."

Although the Valentine's Day Salon is to share arts across various genres of performance, Young said they expect and welcome the public to attend.

The event is free although organisers encourage a "Pay-what-you-can" donation.

