Buca bay lad leads RKS

+ Enlarge this image Josua Raivanua, of Buca Bay Cakaudrove, is the head boy at Fiji's largest boarding school, Ratu Kadavulevu School. Picture: Sophie Ralulu

Update: 2:15PMJOSUA Raivanua is the first head boy at Ratu Kadavulevu School in at least five years to be chosen by both the staff and students.

The eighteen year old speedstar from Buca Bay in Cakaudrove dedicated his appointment to his parents and relatives back in the village.

"There are so many people back home, my extended family and the people in the village but especially my mother and my father, who have stood by me and helped me become the person I am that this school wants to lead," Raivanua said.

"I will always put God and my family first in everything I do because I believe when you prioritise the right things, everything works out the way it should."

In an emotional tribute at Tuesday's RKS prefects induction, Raivanua said he would be a leader of the people, since every person at the school had shown their faith in his abilities.

"I am very grateful and very aware of the important task ahead of me. I know that this year, the staff included the students vote and so it is a huge responsibility for me," Raivanua said.

The 19 year old said his top priority is improving the schools dismal performance in the Fiji Junior Certificate and the Fiji School Leaving certificate the past two years.

"Like the permanent secretary of education said, my brothers have managed 24 per cent this past two years and I want to motivate them to improve that this year. I know that with God nothing is impossible, they just need support."