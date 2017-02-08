New category for music awards

Update: 1:51PM THE Fiji Performing Rights Association today launched the FPRA Music Awards 2017 that will be held on May 13 at Suva's Grand Pacific Hotel.
TABS Investment announced its continued support this year as
the premier sponsor of the awards ceremony and have also included the newest
category, Guitar Player of the Year.
FPRA chairman Eremasi Tamanisau said the organisation was
looking forward to a bigger and better event, with a total of 15 category
winners to be announced at the awards.
Musicians who wish to be nominated in any category need to
be registered with FPRA before filling out an application form for the awards.
